— Transportation Security Administration officers have detected the 10th firearm at a North Carolina regional airport this year.

News outlets report that a TSA officer detected a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport on Monday morning. TSA says the firearm passed along the conveyor belt of an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint.

The passenger was questioned, and local law enforcement took possession of the firearm. The passenger has not been identified. No further details were available.

The agency says it has detected 10 firearms as Asheville Regional Airport checkpoints so far this year, up from five last year.