WRAL will be at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center throughout the day, and updates will be posted here.

10:30: Gov. Roy Cooper's press conference has wrapped. He said NC will continue to work with Congress on funding needed to recover from Hurricane Matthew, and that this sort of funding typically comes down in stages. Asked whether he has any concerns about "crying wolf," since people who prepared for Irma and now see it largely missing North Carolina, Cooper said the supplies bought and plans made may prove useful later and that "hurricane season is not over."

"I have no regrets about that at all," he said.

10:22: Per head of emergency management, NC National Guard sent a C-130 down to Key West to evacuate a nursing home there. It was a one-day mission. Also sent a C-130 to the US Virginia Islands to deliver personell, a forklift, a generator, other supplies. But all resources, including others sent to Houston / Hurricane Harvey, are back in the state.

10:20: Wildfires in WNC have left the area more vulnerable to rock slides from wet weather. "We hope it doesn't happen and obviously we're going to get a lot less rain than initially had been forecast ... we don't necessarily expect anything specific, but we want people to be ready."

10:18: NC opened five shelters this weekend for evacuees heading north. Most use them to rest ahead of another leg of their journey. Shelters will stay open in Gaston, Guilford, Henderson, Johnston and Mecklenburg counties until they are no longer needed. Call 211 for locations or download the ReadyNC app.

10:15: The most serious effects are expected this (Monday) afternoon and evening. Cooper says Isolated tornadoes are possible. Westerns North Carolina may see landslides due to rain. Flash flooding is also possible, particularly in WNC. The state is monitoring river levels along the French Broad River near Asheville, but does not expect serious flooding. Minor coastal flooding is expected in Eastern NC.

10:13: Cooper begins with a short remembrance of 9.11 first responders, others, suggests people pray for first responders dealing with Irma. "The forecast and expected impacts to North Carolina remain relatively unchanged. We're grateful that the brunt of the storm seems to be missing us." Some effects in Western NC, though. "We're not out of the woods yet." Pay attention to forecasts and be prepared.

10:08: Gov. Roy Cooper will brief the press on Tropical Storm Irma in a few minutes. A Duke Energy spokeswoman is here and says the company has 4,500 people ready to respond to problems in the Carolinas. It sent another 1,500 from the Carolinas to Florida and have a total of about 8,000 people there.