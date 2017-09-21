You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A litter of puppies was killed late Wednesday in a house fire on Parrish Road.

Fire crews said the fire started shortly before 10 p.m. at a family's Benson farm house. A couple escaped the fire without injuries, but officials said they lost nearly everything inside.

A small dog was rescued from the fire, but a litter of puppies died.

There were no fire hydrants near the home, so crews had to truck in water to extinguish the fire. The Johnston County Fire Marshall said the source of the fire was electrical.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the couple.