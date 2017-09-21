Local News

Litter of puppies killed in Johnston County fire

Posted 6:07 a.m. today
Updated 59 minutes ago

Benson, N.C. — A litter of puppies was killed late Wednesday in a house fire on Parrish Road.

Fire crews said the fire started shortly before 10 p.m. at a family's Benson farm house. A couple escaped the fire without injuries, but officials said they lost nearly everything inside.

A small dog was rescued from the fire, but a litter of puppies died.

There were no fire hydrants near the home, so crews had to truck in water to extinguish the fire. The Johnston County Fire Marshall said the source of the fire was electrical.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the couple.

Map
