You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16NhQ

— The end of 2016 is here, but it isn't going out with a huge party. Check out our list of some of the best New Year's Eve parties at local bars and restaurants.

Get a full list of NYE events here.

Raleigh

Here's a list of Raleigh parties big and small happening in the largest of venues to the most intimate of bars. Check event listings for tickets.

First Night Raleigh - Starting at 2 p.m., this is a full day of activities, concerts, food and craft vendors in downtown Raleigh followed by the lowering of the acorn at the midnight countdown. Purchase a $10 admission pass for full access.

Midtown NYE at North Hills - Spend New Year’s Eve at Mia Francesca in North Hills and enjoy an upscale atmosphere with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a celebrity DJ.

NYE Celebration at the Raleigh Marriott - Drinks, food and dancing at the hotel in City Plaza.

Roaring 20's Party at Kings Bowl - This Gatsby-themed party features lane packages, food and drink specials, a DJ and dancing and more. Vintage 20s attire is encouraged.

Back to the 90's Party at The Ritz - Or, travel back not quite as far at this downtown Raleigh venue with a concert featuring 120 Minutes and TrainWreck.

Dance Away 2016 at Lincoln Theatre - This fun-filled night includes two live bands, a balloon drop and a champagne toast.

New Year's Eve at Boxcar - Boxcar will host a casual, laud-back celebration with no cover charge, a ball drop at midnight, $5 champagne glasses and lots of games.

New Year's Eve Bash at the Raleigh Beer Garden - Celebrate in the heated tent out back with live music from Urban Soil & a DJ alongside a great light show and a balloon drop.

The London Souls & Gary Mitchell Band at Cat's Cradle - Two bands will ring in the year.

Bye Bye 2016 Bash at City Limits Saloon - There will be a free champagne toast during the balloon drop, sing-alongs and lots of prizes.

1986 New Years Eve Bash at Coglin's - The 80s and 90s bar will have complimentary champagne and a DJ-run dance party.

New Year's Eve Winterfest at Solas - This hip lounge and rooftop bar will have DJs spinning top 40s hits, a balloon drop, a champagne toast, giant projection LED lasers and VIP bars all on all three levels to ring in the new year.

New Year's Eve Bash at Isaac Hunter's Tavern - Grab your front row seat to watch the acorn drop at Isaac Hunter's. There will be a dessert bar and champagne toast.

Masquerade Ball at Neuse River Brewing - This laid-back brewery will have a DJ, a special NYE beer infusion, a complimentary sparkling toast at midnight and no cover.

New Year's Eve at The Architect - Your ticket includes a champagne toast and party favors.

New Year's Eve Party at Southland Ballroom - Costumes, a photo booth and the band Same As It Ever Was will be at this party.

NYE at Sheraton Raleigh Hotel - Three ballrooms with DJs, a champagne toast, a view of City Plaza and more await you at this large event.

New Year's Eve at Oak & Dagger - There will be a cask tapping at midnight, champagne cocktails and lots of food specials.

New Year's Eve at Babylon - Enjoy dancing on a covered patio, passed heavy hors d'oeuvres, six drink coins per guest and more with your $125 ticket.

New Year's Eve Fiesta at Calavera - DJ Mark T will get the party started at 9 p.m. along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Dinner at ORO Restaurant & Lounge - Ring in 2017 with a three-course dinner created by Chef Chris. Reservations are recommended.

Dinner at .more Kitchen & Wine Bar - Enjoy a special New Year's dinner at more. and enjoy live music by Lyndy Bleu. Optional wine flights are provided.

Dinner at Bare Bones - Put a southern spin on your festivities with a huge buffet featuring favorites like deviled eggs and banana pudding.

New Year's Bash at Trophy on Maywood - Your ticket includes three courses from Wicked Kitchen, 3 Trophy beers, sounds from DJ Stone Zone and a midnight toast.

Dinner at Parkside - The restaurant will be open after midnight and serving a full menu all night long with no late night cover charge. A three-course menu will be offered for $35 as a special option for NYE only.

Durham

Costume Extravaganza at Ponysaurus Brewing - Come dressed as your favorite or most hated character from the news in 2016, and the best costume will win a year's supply of beer. There will also be a DJ dance party, a photobooth and a beer toast at midnight.

Speakeasy Soiree at Bar Virgile - This is an elegant black tie gala complete with hors d'oeurves, champagne, entertainment and dancing.

Timeless New Year's Eve at Will's Lounge - An open bar will be available for attendees all night at this New Year's Eve party.

New Year's Eve Party at The Pinhook - This party has a neat twist -- there will be a tribute to some of our favorite artists we lost this year like David Bowie and Prince, and DJs Playboy and Gemynii will keep attendees dancing into the early morning hours.

Let It Go 2016 Concert at Beyu Cafe - You'll have enough energy to dance in the new year with a buffet starting at 10 p.m., a champagne toast and two bands.

New Year's Eve at The Durham Hotel - Ring in the new year with a four-course dinner in the restaurant, then e njoy drinks, party favors and a shrimp cocktail and oyster bar on the roof.

Dinner at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club - Chef Jason Cunningham will prepare a four-course meal complemented by balloons, top hats, tiaras, candlelight and piano tunes.

Dinner at Bull City Burger & Brewery - Enjoy a delicious four-course meal followed by a toast to ring in 2017. Beer and wine flights are available.

Monte Carlo New Year's Eve Benefit Party - The Global Breath studio in downtown Durham will host an evening of elegance, mingling, eating, glamour, dancing and prizes. All proceeds will benefit LiveGlobally, a non-profit organization.

Cary

New Year's Eve at The Umstead - The Soul Psychedelique will provide music once again, and guests can ring in the new year with dancing, drinks and delicious food. Tickets include premium spirits, an assortment of food stations and a toast a midnight.

New Year's Eve Ball at The Mayton Inn - Eat, drink and dance the night away with heavy hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, a photobooth and a champagne toast at midnight.

Morrisville

Bollywood New Year's Eve - This party at Goels Plaza features Indian food, the largest dance floor in the state, top Bollywood hits, a champagne toast and more.

Chapel Hill

Dinner at Crossroads - Enjoy a tasty three-course dinner at this restaurant in The Carolina Inn and a champagne toast to ring in the new year.

Murder at the Masquerade Mystery Dinner - This party takes place at the Aloft Hotel in Chapel Hill complete with an interactive dinner and a dessert bar.

New Year's Eve the Greek Way - Enjoy an evening of laughter, bellydancing, bouzouki players, champagne and specials on your flavorful dishes. Guests must make a reservation.

Outside the Triangle

New Year's Eve Flea Drop - Join Eastover for their annual flea drop and watch a 3-foot-tall, 30-pound ceramic flea drop as the clock strikes midnight, and a replica 1861 cannon will be fired.

New Year's Eve at Volume 11 - Metal fans can enjoy three bands at this bar in Garner.

New Year's Eve Party at Allstars - Enjoy music, dancing, raffles, drink specials and food until 2 p.m. at this bar in Fayetteville.

New Year's Eve Gala at Southern Pines Brewing - This ticketed event features dance lessons on the brewing floor, music from the Swing Street band, an open bar in the taproom for, light hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a special countdown at midnight.