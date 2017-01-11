You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— New year, new you! We all make resolutions at the start of the year, but what better way to stay on track than to combine exercise with something you enjoy -- something like supporting local businesses or drinking beer perhaps?

Raleigh has a host of local run clubs and even a bike club. Here are our favorites.

Big Boss Run Club

Big Boss Brewing has one of the most beloved clubs in Raleigh. Head over to the taproom on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. and feel free to run at your own pace. This club offers a few different mile options: 3.1, 4, 5 or 6. Once you finish up, snag a beer or a flight.

Big Boss features a different $3 draft special every week. If you have some difficulty hitting that runner’s high, don’t forget the club’s slogan: No Pain, No Beer.

nOg Run Club

This long running (no pun intended) club moved over to the Raleigh Beer Garden after Tir Na Nog closed in 2015. The runners take off at 6:15 on Monday nights with 3, 4, 5 and 6-mile routes. Brain and brawn? Stick around after your run for trivia. Even if trivia is not your thing, help yourself to a well-deserved beer from this home of the most beer taps.

Bond Brothers Run Club

Live in Cary? You don’t have to miss out on the DTR fun. This downtown Cary run club takes off at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening. Dogs are welcome. Make sure to get a membership card to earn some Bond Brothers rewards and merchandise.

Runologie Runs

If you need gear and a group run, head to Runologie, an independently-owned running store on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. They have different runs throughout the week, including the Sunday morning hangover run at 11 a.m. You can also join a half marathon or 5K training group to get ready for whatever goals you’ve set in the New Year.

Don't forget to shop local and snag a Run DTR shirt while you’re there.

Pelagic Beer and Wine Run Club

Get a new perspective of downtown Raleigh with this the Pelagic bottle shop club. They meet on Monday nights and offer two run times: 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Make sure to sign in before heading out to earn rewards like a koozie and t-shirt. You can hang out afterwards for some draft beer or build a six-pack to go from Pelagic’s extensive bottle selection.

Crank Arm Bike Club

If running isn’t your cup of tea, check out Crank Arm Brewing every Wednesday for a group bike ride. Riders depart between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Rides are typically 10-15 miles, but you can check out the weekly route on their Instagram page at crankarmbrew.

Don’t forget your helmet, and, in the winter months, a light.

Lindsay A. Underwood is a blogger at welcometoraleighwood.wordpress.com.