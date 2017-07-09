Local News
Lightning to blame for Clayton house fire; no injuries reported
Posted 55 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — Officials say a lightning strike is likely the cause of a fire that damaged a Clayton home late Saturday.
Firefighters were called to 80 Norwich Drive at about 10:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911 when they saw flames climbing up the side of the home.
No one was inside, officials said, and no injuries were reported.
The fire did serious damage to the home's kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.
