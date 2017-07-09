You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18WtK

— Officials say a lightning strike is likely the cause of a fire that damaged a Clayton home late Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 80 Norwich Drive at about 10:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911 when they saw flames climbing up the side of the home.

No one was inside, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

The fire did serious damage to the home's kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.