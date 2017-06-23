You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A flow of moisture coming into North Carolina from the south brought more light rain to the Triangle region Friday morning, coating the roads and dotting windshields.

The rain caps off a work week packed with warm, soggy mornings. But, as the day goes on, the central part of the state could see some sunshine.

"Once this band moves through, we're going to get a little bit of a break," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "We'll have some drier air that starts to move in, and this afternoon we should see a little bit of sunshine."

The Friday-morning moisture was being fed into central North Carolina by Tropical Storm Cindy, which made landfall on Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border. The system's actual center of circulation, though, will push through Tennessee and part of Kentucky, avoiding the Tar Heel State.

A cold front sweeping into the area will also help keep the rain at bay.

"Interestingly enough, it looks like, by Saturday, a lot of this moisture is no longer with us, a lot of it has moved up to the north," Gardner said. "So, once the (cold) front comes through, we're not going to have as much rainfall with it."

Temperatures ramp up over the weekend, topping 90 on Saturday and nearly there again on Sunday. The warm weather is accompanied by a slight chance of storms.

"Not much chance of precipitation—30 percent on Saturday, 20 percent on Sunday," Gardner said.