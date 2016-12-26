Trump repeating some behaviors he criticized in Clinton
Pop superstar George Michael dies of heart failure at 53
2016...A year of firsts for WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth
Astronauts celebrate Christmas aboard the ISS
NC State, Vanderbilt meet in Independence Bowl after upsets
Brownlow: ACC Bowlstravaganza offers gif(t)s for all
Swedish Ikea warns: Sleepover in stores equals trespassing
What to do with unwanted gift cards
Editorial: More participate in N.C. democracy thanks to Bob Hall
Editorial: Cooper needs to expand Medicaid so more in N.C. have health care
Editorial: Failure to repeal HB2 sets NC back even more
Experts: The best humidifiers to beat dry winter air
Shoppers fill stores seeking deals, returns after Christmas
Infant gets new liver after 40 minutes on transplant list
Christmas Day blizzard, ice storms slam northern plains
19 Triangle events to check out this week
List: Triangle New Year's Eve events
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
Americans have higher hopes for 2017