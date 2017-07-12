You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Lidl is opening another set of North Carolina and Virginia stores on Thursday, July 13 and the Wake Forest store is included!

See below for the Grand Opening deals from the ad.

The newest wave of Lidl stores will open in Wake Forest, NC, Havelock, NC, Culpeper, VA, and Chesapeake, VA.

“Since opening our doors two weeks ago, we have begun the journey of serving our customers with top quality products at the best possible prices every single day,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “We are excited to announce today that we will be bringing the Lidl experience to even more communities in Virginia and North Carolina in a few short weeks. At Lidl, we are committed to providing our customers with a simpler, more efficient shopping experience with better choices at lower prices so they can shop with confidence.”

The specific addresses of the stores opening on July 13 include:

Wake Forest, NC at 1120 South Main St

Havelock, NC at 547 US Hwy 70 West

Chesapeake, VA at 4033 Portsmouth Blvd

Culpeper, VA at 15169 Brandy Rd

Store hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Coupon Policy: Lidl stores do not accept Manufacturer's Coupons. They do offer store coupons on the Lidl app.

Forms of Payment: Lidl will accept cash, credit cards, debit cards. They do not accept checks.

Bags: Bring your own bags. They do not offer free bags. During the 4-day grand opening celebrations, they are giving away reusable bags, while supplies last.

Carts: You do not have to bring a quarter to rent a cart like you do at Aldi.

Grand Opening Events

According to their press release, each store will have a grand opening celebration lasting throughout the weekend with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 am on July 13. The stores will open at 8 am.

The grand opening celebration includes:

* First 100 customers to arrive at each of the stores will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

* Complimentary Lidl reusable bag, while supplies last

* Free sampling of Lidl products

* Games, activities, prizes and more

Lidl, a European grocer, has new Fresh 5 specials each Thursday and Monday including three fresh fruits and vegetables and two meats that are deeply discounted. They also have new themed specials offered weekly starting on Thursdays. You'll need to bring your own bags since they do not provide free bags (other than the grand opening when they are giving away reusable bags while they last).

Deals from the Grand Opening Ad

These Grand Opening deals are only valid in the Wake Forest store. They are not valid in the other stores that opened in June.

These sales are valid Thursday, 7/13 – Sunday, 7/16

Sweet potatoes, .39/lb

Donut peaches, $1.29/lb

Blueberries, $1.49/package (size not specified)

Black Angus ground beef patties, 80% lean, package of 12 patties, $2.99/lb

Black Angus eye of round steaks thin sliced, $3.99/lb

These sales are valid Monday, 7/17 – Wednesday, 7/19

Mangos, .59 each

Cauliflower, .99 each

Sweet multi-color peppers, 3 pack, $1.59

Original Bratwurst, 19 oz, $1.99

These sales are valid Thursday, 7/13 – Wednesday, 7/19

Food

Classic yellow mustard, 20 oz, .59 each

Sparkling seltzer, 33.8 fl oz, 3 for .99

Kettle chips, 8.5 oz, $1.00

Ketchup, 38 oz, $1.49

Sodas, various flavors, 12 count cans, $2.25 - $2.49 (every day price)

Coffee pods, single serve, select, $3.99/box

Wild caught sockeye salmon fillets, skin on, 12 oz, $5.99

Cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined tail on, 12 oz, $6.49

Non Food

Insulated bottles, 15.2 - 16.9 oz, $3.99

BBQ tool set, $6.99

Men’s jeans, $12.99

Electric vegetable grater, $16.99

Kettle Grill 22”, $19.99

From their press release:

When entering a store this summer, you can expect to see the following:

Newly-Built, Beautiful Stores and Easy-to-Shop Layouts: All Lidl stores opening this summer will be newly constructed facilities, featuring an easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 square feet with only six aisles.

Award Winning Wines: Lidl’s exclusive wine range, which is curated by Lidl’s in-house Master of Wine, Adam Lapierre, has won more than 200 medals this year. The company was the top performing retailer at both the 2017 LA International Wine Competition and the 2017 INDY International Wine Competition, where Lidl also became the best performing exhibitor in the 25-year history of the competition with 104 medals, including Sparkling Wine of the Year.

Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl’s top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of each store.

Healthy, Sustainable Choices: Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment will be certified sustainable by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl’s high quality private label products will not have certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats.

Organic and Gluten-Free Options: Lidl will carry a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be available at the lowest possible prices.

Lidl’s Top Quality Products: About 90 percent of the high quality groceries available at Lidl will be exclusive brand products. Each product on Lidl shelves will be rigorously tested to ensure that it meets our high quality standards. Several items have already won acclaim in the United States, including award-winning cheeses recognized in the 2017 Los Angeles International Dairy Competition, and a range of baby products that have earned the Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved seal of approval.

Lidl Surprises: Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries throughout Europe, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015. Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina and Cecil County, Maryland.

See more details about Lidl on their website.