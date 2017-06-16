You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Lidl's first North Carolina grocery stores opened on Thursday, June 15 with excellent deals, freebies and samples.

I was able to visit the Wilson location on Thursday and I was very impressed. The store is bright, spacious and inviting. The customer service was wonderful and the Grand Opening deals were superb. Plus, the 2 free canvas reusable grocery bags they packed my groceries in were very nice, as well.

They have a good selection of produce, dairy, bakery, grocery and meat items. They also have a number of organic produce, dairy and snack products. The majority of products are store brand, although they do carry some name brand items. The prices on many of their store brand items were very competitive. The prices for the name brand items were more than I would usually pay.

This is definitely a store I will shop at regularly when they come to Raleigh. Hopefully they will expand quickly into the Triangle with multiple stores. For those of you in Wake Forest, I think you will love your new Lidl when it opens later this summer.

Lidl is definitely a welcome money-saving addition to the competitive North Carolina grocery market.

Read on for their coupon and store policies and a list of super buys. Click on the photo above for a slideshow of the inside of the store, grand opening festivities and specific great deals.

To see a video of the inside of the store, head to the Smart Shopper Facebook page HERE.

Store hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Coupon Policy: Lidl stores do not accept Manufacturer's Coupons. They do offer store coupons on the Lidl app.

Forms of Payment: Lidl will accept cash, credit cards, debit cards. They do not accept checks.

Bags: Bring your own bags. They do not offer free bags. During the 4-day grand opening celebrations, they are giving away reusable bags, while supplies last.

Carts: You do not have to bring a quarter to rent a cart like you do at Aldi.

Store Locations

Kinston, NC, 4050 W Vernon Ave

Greenville, NC, 1800 East Fire Tower Rd

Sanford, NC, 3209 NC 87 South

Rocky Mount, NC, 940 N Wesleyan Blvd

Wilson, NC , 3520 Raleigh Rd Parkway West

Winston-Salem, NC, 3315 Sides Branch Rd

Spartanburg, SC, 8180 Warren H Abernathy Hwy

Greenville, SC, 2037 Wade Hampton Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA, 6196 Providence Rd

Hampton, VA, 2000 W Mercury Blvd

Grand Opening Celebration

According to their press release, each store will have a grand opening celebration lasting 4 days with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 on June 15.

The grand opening celebration includes:

* First 100 customers to arrive at each of the North Carolina stores on 6/15 get a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards

* Complimentary Lidl reusable bag, while supplies last

* Free sampling of Lidl products

* Games, activities, prizes and more

They have new Fresh 5 specials each Thursday and Monday including three fresh fruits and vegetables and two meats that are deeply discounted. They also have new themed specials offered weekly starting on Thursdays. You'll need to bring your own bags as well.

Grand Opening Specials

Following are the best Grand Opening grocery specials from their ad. You can see the sales ad and their summer ad HERE.

Some deals are only valid for a few days during the week so make sure you look at the dates.

These deals are valid Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Whole pineapple, .89 each

Tomatoes on the vine, .89/lb

Chicken breast, boneless skinless, family pack, $1.29/lb

Large seedless watermelon, $2.49 each

Black Angus strip steak, $6.99/lb

These deals are valid Monday, June 19 – Sunday, Wednesday June 21, 2017.

Mangoes, Ataulfo variety, .39 each

Yellow peaches, nectarines, .89/lb

Sweet red bell peppers, .99 each

Pork tenderloin, $2.49/lb

Black Angus beef patties, 80% lean, 4 patties, $3.49/lb

These deals are valid Thursday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dairy & Frozen

Greek yogurt, fruit on the bottom, 10 for $5

Lemonade, 59 oz, $1.49

Sweet tea, 59 oz, $1.49

Fresh tortellini, various, 9 oz, $1.69

Fresh ravioli, select, 9 oz, $1.99

Grana Padano Italian hard cheese, 7 oz, $5.99

Vanilla ice cream, 48 oz, $1.99 each

Breaded Mozzarella, frozen, 8.8 oz, $2.49

Wood fired oven pizza, 14.29 oz, $2.99

Thin crust frozen pizzas, select, Sicilian or BBQ Chicken, $2.99

Bruschetta, 12 oz, 9 pieces, select, $2.99

Cheese filled focaccia, 11.6 oz, frozen, $3.49

Miscellaneous Grocery

Assorted donuts, 3 for .99

Butter croissants, 2 oz each, .39 each

Chocolate bars, various, 3.52 oz, .79

Spaghetti, 19 inch, product of Italy, 16 oz, .99

Creamy peanut butter, 18 oz, $1.19

Seasoning oil sprays, various flavors, chili pepper, basil, oregano, truffle, garlic, 1.3 oz, $1.29

Pistachio pesto, 6.7 oz, $1.79

Balsamic or white vinegar sprays, 8.4 oz, $1.99

Classic roast ground coffee, 30.5 oz, $3.75

Mountain trail mix, 26 oz, $3.89

Extra Virgin olive oil, 25.4 oz, $3.99

Non-Food

Fresh cut flower bouquets, $3.99

Complete clean laundry detergent, 64 loads, $5.49 each

Ultra Strong paper towels, 6 giant rolls, $5.49

Various kitchen, camping, workout clothes and gear, baby clothes, gardening supplies, wine and more.

These deals are valid June 15 - August 31, 2017 in their summer sales flyer.

Kaiser roll from the bakery, .49 each

Colas, 2 ltr, .75

Whole peeled tomatoes, 28 oz, .82

Yellow mustard, 20 oz, .99

Soy sauce, 10 oz, .99

Potato Chips, 10 oz, $1.19

All-purpose flour, 5 lbs, $1.25

Tortilla chips, 13 oz, $1.29

Italian bread, 20 oz, $1.39

Country Style baked beans, 28 oz, $1.39

Cream cheese, 8 oz tub, $1.49

Ketchup, 38 oz, $1.49

Sweet tea, 59 oz, $1.79

Mayo, 30 oz, $1.89

Hummus, 10 oz, $1.99

Spring lettuce mix, 5 oz, $1.99

Crumbled blue cheese, 5 oz, $1.99

Chopped walnuts, 8 oz, $2.49

Tilapia fillets, 32 oz, $4.99

Diapers, 44 count, $4.99

RAw shrimp, 12 oz, $5.99

ARLINGTON, VA – Ahead of its grand opening later this week, Lidl is releasing its first-ever U.S. pricing leaflet, which includes incredible deals for Grand Opening Weekend at the first 10 stores opening June 15.

Shoppers can soon celebrate with Lidl’s Allini Prosecco – recently named Sparkling Wine of the Year at the 2017 INDY International Wine Competition – for just $8.99, roughly 40% cheaper than the leading Italian Prosecco on the market.[1] From freshly-baked butter croissants for 39 cents, to Fairtrade assorted chocolate bars for 79 cents, Lidl’s pricing holds true to its commitment to deliver top quality at the lowest possible prices.

Other grand opening highlights include a 22” kettle grill for $19.99, perfect for cooking Lidl’s black angus all-American beef patties for $3.49/lb or fresh, never frozen, all-American pork tenderloin for $2.49/lb. Comparable grills can retail for more than $50 on the market. Lidl’s insulated thermal bottle will be offered at Lidl for just $3.99, a fraction of what shoppers typically pay for similar items. Perfect for pool-side snacking, fresh pineapples will be offered for 89 cents, tropical mangos for 39 cents and natural vanilla ice cream for just $1.99 per tub. For those who prefer refreshments to-go, blend all three in Lidl’s stainless steel blade smoothie maker sold at just $12.99, with travel cups included. And if that’s not enough to wet your whistle, Lidl’s Best-In-Class, 93 point, gold medal winning sweet red wine will also be offered for just $2.89.

Alongside grand opening, Lidl will kick off its food theme weeks with the Italiamo range, which are authentic specialty items that Lidl is able to bring to customers direct from Italy. Whip up a budget-friendly authentic Italian meal for under $10, with exceptional and unique items, such as Lidl’s 99 cent extra-long 19” spaghetti. Customers should hurry in to get these Italiamo deals, because they’re only in store while stocks last!

Customers who want to save even more can download Lidl’s brand new app, for additional savings and specials.

Lidl US Grand Opening Celebrations and Specials

Below is a list of stores that will open on June 15. The first 100 customers to arrive at each location will also receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers also can sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag, while supplies last. The fun continues throughout Grand Opening weekend with games, activities, prizes and incredible grand opening specials.

Lidl will offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl shoppers. When entering a store this summer, shoppers can expect to get top quality goods and groceries at up to 50 percent less than other supermarkets in the United States*. They can also expect to see the following:

Newly-Built, Beautiful Stores and Easy-to-Shop Layouts: All Lidl stores opening this summer will be newly constructed facilities, featuring a manageable, easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 square feet with only six aisles.

Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of Lidl’s top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of each store.

Healthy, Sustainable Choices: Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment will be certified sustainable by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Lidl’s high quality private label products will not have certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats.

Organic and Gluten-Free Options: Lidl will carry a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be available at the lowest possible prices.

Lidl’s Top Quality Products: About 90 percent of the high quality groceries available at Lidl will be exclusive brand products. Each product on Lidl shelves will be rigorously tested to ensure that it meets our high quality standards. Several items have already won acclaim in the United States, including award-winning cheeses recognized in the 2017 Los Angeles International Dairy Competition, and a range of baby products that have earned the Parent-Tested, Parent-Approved seal of approval.

Lidl Surprises: Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.

Store Hours: Lidl is open during prime shopping times. Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

*Based upon a price comparison of comparable products sold at leading national retail grocery stores.

To view Lidl’s pricing leaflet and Summer magazine, click HERE.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries throughout Europe, offering customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015. Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina and Cecil County, Maryland.