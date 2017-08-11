Local News

License plate agency management: No warning before DMV closed us down

Posted 9:05 a.m. today
Updated 1:49 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed the Raleigh License Plate Agency for "operational and performance deficiencies," according to a news release.

The agency, at 1100 New Bern Ave., was closed following the results of audits by DMV management that found it was not correctly following standard operating procedure, which resulted in accounting errors and other discrepancies. The DMV closed the office and canceled its contract.

DMV officials on Friday said there were discrepancies in a few areas, and the contractor running the agency had been warned several times before state officials came in.

According to Rudolph Morton, the contractor's husband, he and his wife were not given fair warnings of the closure.

"I think the most devastating thing is the state came in this morning without notice or anything and said that you're not going to open," Morton said. "You have your employees coming to work, they were given no notice that we would be closing or anything."

John Brockwell, a DMV spokesperson, said the last warning letter was issued on June 30.

"This particular license plate agency was given the opportunity to correct all of that," he said. "Apparently, those were not met and so the office was shut down this morning."

The New Bern Avenue location has operated since May 2016. DMV officials will perform a final inventory audit of the agency and remove equipment that belongs to the state.

Officials said the office will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. and be staffed by DMV employees.

Nearby license plate agencies offering vehicle registration services are in Raleigh at 2533 Atlantic Ave., Suite 102, (919) 831-9996, in Cary at 1251 Buck Jones Road, (919) 469-1444, and in Holly Springs at 408 Village Walk Dr., (919) 552-5449. The locations are open Monday through Friday.

Triangle Area Special Offers
5 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Charles Boyer Aug 11, 1:41 p.m.
    user avatar

    They must have discovered that too many people weren't being sent away to get more documentation.

  • Andrew Stephenson Aug 11, 11:18 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Heh, I've had the biggest issues with the license plate office over on Wake Forest Rd years ago. They told me they couldn't register a car from another state if there was a lien still on the title and I needed to get a lien release. Didn't make any sense. What bank would issue a lien release on a car that isn't paid off? So no out-of-state transplants can register their car in NC if they still owe money on it? That sounds all kinds of incorrect. Went to another office and they did it no problem.

    Now I wonder if these were not real DMV employees but rather contractors who didn't know and didn't care to check.

  • Paul Shields Aug 11, 10:17 a.m.
    user avatar

    In Person Country Tag office Great, The License Office makes up their own rules. Complained to Raleigh about it no action. It all about making a buck. We go to next county for our needs now, crazy huh.

  • Dana Lee Aug 11, 9:39 a.m.
    user avatar

    A DMV not running correctly? Who'd a thunk it?

  • Tri Putnam Aug 11, 9:32 a.m.
    user avatar

    It needs to be in the hand of the government. Get you license plate, etc and driver's license at the same location. This arrangement is ludicrous