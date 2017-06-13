You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18K5U

— A Rocky Mount teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with students made her first court appearance on Tuesday, facing four felony charges.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe, 25, of Rocky Mount, is accused of having sexual contact with three teenage boys appeared in court this morning.

McAuliffe is charged with three felony counts of sex acts with a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor. The victims are all Rocky Mount Prep students, where she was a teacher for less than a year.

Investigators began looking into allegations of misconduct in May after receiving a call from school administrators.

Police said the the incidents happened off campus, and detectives have interviewed numerous students and faculty.

McAuliffe covered her face when she left the court room and would not speak with reporters.

Rocky Mount teacher charged in sex crimes involving three male students

Her next court appearance is June 29.

School officials said Friday that McAuliffe was fired on May 4. School officials said her tenure there began in August 2016.