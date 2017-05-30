You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Protesters demanding state lawmakers expand Medicaid in North Carolina were arrested Tuesday during a demonstration at the Legislative Building.

Dozens of people, including physicians and clergy members, chanted "health care now" as they marched into the legislature at about 10 a.m.

The group, led by the state NAACP and other groups involved in the "Moral Monday" movement, was protesting Republican lawmakers' refusal to expand the Medicaid program as allowed under the Affordable Care Act to provide health coverage for more low-income people. They also decried congressional efforts to repeal the ACA.

After warnings from the General Assembly Police that protestors were disrupting business outside the offices of House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, arrests started.

Thirty-two protestors, including NAACP president Rev. William Barber, were led out of the building with their hands bound in plastic zip-ties and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Although hundreds of people have been arrested in Moral Monday protests over the past several years, Tuesday's arrests were the first during 2017.