You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Nbb

— Families of students at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School were notified Friday that lead had been found in some parts of the school. Although no students were known to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health will offer free lead testing for students.

Superintendent Dr. Frank Till sent parents a letter to alert them to the situation.

The school district said the lead had been found in areas accessible to students at the school at 555 Glensford Drive, and those areas have since been put off limits.

Water samples collected at the school did not show the presence of lead.

Families can request a lead blood test any time during normal business hours at the county health department at 1235 Ramsey St. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours every Tuesday until 7 p.m. Call 433-3600 to make an appointment.