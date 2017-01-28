You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/179RO

— An employee fired by Reed-Lallier Chevrolet in Fayetteville filed a lawsuit Friday alleging Mike Lallier, one of the business' owners, tried to cover up sexual relationships with young male employees by paying them to keep quiet, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The wrongful termination suit against the business said Lallier, co-owner Gene Reed or their business affiliates paid more than $500,000 to several men to hide the relationships, the newspaper reported.

The lawsuit was filed by a longtime dealership employee who was fired in December. The employee played a role in reporting Lallier for the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The lawsuit names the plaintiff as John Doe.