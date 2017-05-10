You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina lawmakers will consider a measure to end a practice that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds for crimes as adults.

The "raise the age" legislation is up for debate Wednesday in a House judiciary committee.

The state is set to be the only one in the country that automatically tries teens as adults since New York legislators agreed in April to a two-year phase out of the practice.

The proposal would take effect in 2019, shifting misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases to juvenile court.

The committee meeting occurs on the same day the Senate was to begin debating a budget plan that also included eliminating automatic adult court for these youth. But the language limited the exemption to misdemeanors only and implements the shift that would begin in 2020.