Lawmakers to weigh in on 'raise the age' measure
Posted 3:42 a.m. today
Updated 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers will consider a measure to end a practice that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds for crimes as adults.
The "raise the age" legislation is up for debate Wednesday in a House judiciary committee.
The state is set to be the only one in the country that automatically tries teens as adults since New York legislators agreed in April to a two-year phase out of the practice.
The proposal would take effect in 2019, shifting misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases to juvenile court.
The committee meeting occurs on the same day the Senate was to begin debating a budget plan that also included eliminating automatic adult court for these youth. But the language limited the exemption to misdemeanors only and implements the shift that would begin in 2020.
