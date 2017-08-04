Law enforcement to Wake County gun owners: Lock your car
Posted 11:30 a.m. today
Updated 11:36 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County sheriff and district attorney came together Friday with a warning for gun owners: Lock your car!
Sheriff Donnie Harrison said his office has investigated 20 reports of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles since the beginning of the year. The Raleigh Police Department has 39 similar reports in that time frame, and the Wake County City County Bureau of Identification has reported a spike in firearms stolen from cars over the past month.
"These stolen guns being out on the street increases the risk to our community and our law enforcement officers," Harrison said.
District Attorney Lorrin Freeman added, "It's our hope that raising awareness about this issue will cut down on the number of firearms making it into the hand of people who would intend to do harm."
Larry Jackson Aug 4, 1:30 p.m.
How about just don't leave your gun in the car! Why would you do that anyway. What if someone breaks in your house? You going to run out to your car! Apparently common sense is not a requirement to own a gun anymore. And the GA wants to do away with regulations and background checks for CCW permits! Good grief!
Edward Anderson Aug 4, 1:01 p.m.
Maybe there needs to be an intelligence or common-sense test associated with that gun license you're selling Sherriff Donnie. Hey, here's a thought! If someone leaves their vehicle unlocked and a gun is stolen from it, they NEVER get another license and all the guns they own are removed for the public's safety.
Tom Slaughter Aug 4, 12:31 p.m.
I always lock my car. Always. Years and years ago when I had a concealed carry permit, I had my car broken into to steal an 8 track carrier. After having trouble getting it dismounted, they busted the glove box open. Stole my nickle plated S&W 38. This was way back in the early 70's in a large city. Told the police, but to my knowledge it was never found. Like the one comment below of a lock box bolted to the floor board. Makes a lot of sense. The locked glove box didn't work in my case. Wish I hadn't make the 8 track so hard to remove. If they had just taken that, maybe my pistol wouldn't have been taken.
James Marley Aug 4, 12:22 p.m.
In other news water is wet.
This is common sense.
Barbara Horton Aug 4, 12:05 p.m.
Why would you leave your car unlocked much less with a weapon inside? Thieves are all over looking for whatever they can get....change, electronics, and guns. Be smart. This is a no brainer!!
Phillip Mozingo Aug 4, 12:00 p.m.
Who leaves a weapon in an unsecured vehicle? That really says a lot about the gun owner. They shouldn't be carrying weapons.
Vince DiSena Aug 4, 12:00 p.m.
Purchase a lock box, bolt it to the floorboard, or in the console, or trunk. Or put firearms in locked glovebox. And then, lock your car/truck. Be responsible.
Chad Weaver Aug 4, 11:50 a.m.
Kind of a no brainer.