— The Wake County sheriff and district attorney came together Friday with a warning for gun owners: Lock your car!

Sheriff Donnie Harrison said his office has investigated 20 reports of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles since the beginning of the year. The Raleigh Police Department has 39 similar reports in that time frame, and the Wake County City County Bureau of Identification has reported a spike in firearms stolen from cars over the past month.

"These stolen guns being out on the street increases the risk to our community and our law enforcement officers," Harrison said.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman added, "It's our hope that raising awareness about this issue will cut down on the number of firearms making it into the hand of people who would intend to do harm."