Law enforcement officer involved in wreck on I-40 in Raleigh

Posted 9:07 a.m. today
Updated 9:11 a.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — A law enforcement officer was involved in a wreck Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound near Interstate 540.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash briefly closed one lane of the highway near Harrison Avenue (Exit 287).

  • George Orwell Feb 24, 10:13 a.m.
    WRAL. Your story makes no sense. You state first that the crash is the I40/I540 area, and then you say it blocked an I-40 lane near Harrison Ave, about 4 miles away.