Posted 9:07 a.m. today Updated 9:11 a.m. today

— A law enforcement officer was involved in a wreck Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound near Interstate 540.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash briefly closed one lane of the highway near Harrison Avenue (Exit 287).