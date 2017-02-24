Local News
Law enforcement officer involved in wreck on I-40 in Raleigh
Posted 9:07 a.m. today
Updated 9:11 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A law enforcement officer was involved in a wreck Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound near Interstate 540.
The crash happened around 8:45 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash briefly closed one lane of the highway near Harrison Avenue (Exit 287).
George Orwell Feb 24, 10:13 a.m.
WRAL. Your story makes no sense. You state first that the crash is the I40/I540 area, and then you say it blocked an I-40 lane near Harrison Ave, about 4 miles away.