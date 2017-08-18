  • Weather

    48 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Wayne counties. Details

Local News

Latest: 'Party-like' atmosphere as protesters march in downtown Durham

Posted 10:00 a.m. today
Updated 40 seconds ago

Durham, N.C.1:33 p.m.: The crowds in the streets had thinned a bit, partly due to the extreme heat.

1:23 p.m.: No hate groups, white supremacists, or KKK members have been seen in or around Durham.

Multiple people were taking part in a dance party. They said they were "dancing the hate away."

1:17 p.m.: District Attorney Roger Echols had a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It was unclear if he would still speak, given the demonstrations in the city

1:12 p.m.: A "party-like" atmosphere was described in downtown Durham as people danced to drumbeats and others could be heard chanting

1:08 p.m.: A group of protesters defaced what remains of a confederate monument in downtown Durham. “Death to the Klan” was written on the monument.

12:57 p.m.: Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said he is not aware of any permits that have been issued today

12:56 p.m.: A UNC professor said she was attending the demonstration to stand up against bigotry

12:54 p.m.: A group was seen burning a Confederate flag

12:50 p.m.: A man said he was attending the protest to stand up against "another round of Jim Crow (laws)." He said it was a good place to be today.

12:39 p.m.: A group of people told WRAL News that they were attending the protest with the intention of keeping people safe. One man was seen carrying an ax.

12:36 p.m.: "We need to stand together...Donald Trump needs to go," another demonstrator said.

12:35 p.m.: A Raleigh demonstrator said "I'm here to support civil rights and social justice."

12:26 p.m.: Mayor Bill Bell said he understands why people are protesting - as long as it is "done peacefully." Says "rumors" have gotten this crowd downtown.

12:23 p.m.: So far, there is no evidence of a white supremacist demonstration

12:18 p.m.: Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews has issued a statement regarding widely circulated reports of counter protests:

"We have received numerous reports of potential counter protests in the Durham community. At this time, law enforcement continues to monitor the area and have not confirmed reports of activity. We are urging the public to avoid circulating rumors on social media and instead wait for verified information from officials monitoring the situation."

12:16 p.m.: The group marching in downtown Durham has grown into the hundreds. The group was chanting, holding signs and banners.

12:11 p.m.: The Downtown Durham YMCA and the YMCA at American Tobacco are closing early

12:07 p.m.: Crowds of people could be seen holding signs on Main Street in downtown Durham. A banner read "We will no longer be intimidated," and people were seen holding "Black Lives Matter" signs.

11:40 a.m.: Police have blocked the road in front of the old Durham County Courthouse at 201 E. Main St. ahead of a rumored white supremacist protest.

Durham protest

11:35 a.m.: Several downtown Durham businesses, including Scratch Bakery and SunTrust bank, have closed early or not opened as rumors swirl of a planned white supremacist rally.

11:25 a.m.: In a recorded message to employees, Durham County closed office buildings and sent workers home early on Friday. All employees were instructed to leave for the day, take their belongings and avoid downtown.

Building closed include:

The county managers office and county administration at 200 E. Main St.
The criminal justice resource center at 326 E. Main St.
Engineering and environmental services at 120 E. Parrish St.

Amid rumors that white supremacist groups plan to demonstrate in Durham, the Durham County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued a statement reminding citizens that protests require a legal permit and any demonstrators must abide by the law.

The statement reads, in full:

“The Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly researching the potential of several groups with opposing viewpoints holding demonstrations in Durham. This is partly why the Sheriff’s Office continues to remind demonstrators to first obtain a permit and most importantly, abide by the law. I expect demonstrators to conduct themselves in such a manner that is legal and respectful of the Durham County community. Again, I call upon city and county leaders to establish rules for demonstrators.”

After racially-charged protests and anti-protests turned violent last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., a group of people associated with the Workers World Party and others pulled down a Confederate statue outside the Durham County courthouse. Their actions were reflected in a rallies, protests and calls for the removal of Confederate symbols nationwide.

Eight people are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

One of those charged, Elena Everett, 36, said that she does not have any regrets about her involvement in vandalizing the statue, despite the charges against her.

"The lawmakers in North Carolina have made it impossible to take those things down legally. Communities have the right to remove symbols of racism and white supremacy from their community," Everett said. "I hope people all across the south look at Durham as an example."

Triangle Area Special Offers
60 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Arron Lee Aug 18, 1:35 p.m.
    user avatar

    If we just simply stand by and let the real racists destroy our heritage, we WILL be overcome. All groups have a right to assemble. It troubles me just how many white people are protesting. They just don't know what the other side's agenda really is.

  • Patrick Gentry Aug 18, 1:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Didn't recall invoking poltics at any point, politics has nothing to do with this.

    That's part of the problem people inject poltics into EVERYTHING, this isn't a poltical issue it's a national issue that superceeds poltics, race, gender, or identity.

    This is about our nation being seen through a lens of partisan media and competing political agendas, to the detriment of us all.

  • David McCabe Aug 18, 1:30 p.m.
    user avatar

    The guy lighting a Newport off of a burning Confederate flag perfectly sums up the joke this whole movement is. Protesting an imaginary evil while literally sucking down one that is killing you is such an apt representation of the death of the First Amendment sacrificed to fight the imaginary windmills of the KKK and racism in the US today.

  • Patrick Gentry Aug 18, 1:27 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    Feel free from WCPSS.net here is Dr. Merrill's email the superintendent of WCPSS: jmerrill@wcpss.net

    Nothing I said was representative of the school system they are my personal opinions and as any American I have the right to say them respectfully and appropriately.

    If you feel that I have been inappropriate than I would encourage you to use the available resources that all Wake County residents have.

    Just an FYI since you brought it up, I've never had s single complaint and have always had stellar performance reviews. I was even commended last year commended for having perfect attendance for the 2015-2016 school year.

    Not that any of this matters, but since you asked I have nothing to hide or be ashamed off.

  • Gary Thompson Aug 18, 1:27 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    actually i do care about the statues because im both a proud american and a proud southerner and want my kids to be able to show their kids these historical markers and read the inscriptions to them just as i did with them.

  • Tom Baker Aug 18, 1:18 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    What nonsense. This demonstration resembles more a party than any expression of hate. Where do you get this from, definitely not from the broadcasted pictures.
    What actually is "just in" is that Steve Bannon got ousted from the White House. That is great news.

  • Mark Hewes Aug 18, 1:11 p.m.
    user avatar

    Nice Black Power shirts on display.

  • Beth King Aug 18, 1:11 p.m.
    user avatar

    So the heading for this story is Peaceful Protesters....but just in Protestors have defaced the remainder of Confederate monument in downtown Durham. See people just can't come together and be peaceful. They have to be destructive. Just sickening. Then come to find out it's all a rumor. No permits given out so no group showing up.

  • Arron Lee Aug 18, 1:08 p.m.
    user avatar

    Must be a lot of unemployed people in Durham.

  • Patrick Gentry Aug 18, 1:07 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    m

    It's our state Donna, not your state. No one made you dictator, plus Roy Coooer would be furious your trying to claim the position he aspires too.

    Point is your comments show nothing but ignorance and hatred. It isn't racist to support those whom served the State of North Carolina in time of war.

    Each of these people are by Federal Law a US veteran, they deserve respect, just as all our veterans do. This crime is not only morally reprehensible but disgustingly disrespectful to all veterans.

    What's next tearing down Vietnam memorials or GWOT memeorials people feel they were "unjust wars".

    Their is no justification for disrespecting our veterans. The irony is people are marchin for "diversity" by demanding people have their rights taken away.

    It's like somone raping somone in the name of preserving virginity. Lacks any rationality or reason, it's completely unamerican, but as long as they are peaceful they have every right to do so.

More...

 

 