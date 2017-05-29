You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Weather cooperated for events at the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest on Sunday, and conditions should remain pleasant for morning events on the festival's final day.

"Memorial Day should get off to a bright start today, with lots of sun overall and skies turning partly cloudy at times once we head into the afternoon," said Moss.

According to Moss, temperatures will be on the warm side of normal on Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. "We'll be a little humid as well, but not oppressively so," he said.

With clear skies forecast for Monday morning, the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest mass ascension scheduled for 6:15 a.m. should take off as scheduled.

As the festival nears its close, though, storms and rain could begin to enter the area, "During the late afternoon and early evening, we'll develop a slight chance of showers or gusty storms, with about a 40 percent chance of storms later this evening into the night," said Moss.

"I don't think we're going to have any rain until very late in the day Monday, so if you have outdoor plans, for the most part, I think you'll be ok," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth.

According to meteorologists, the best chance to see rain will be late Monday and through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. The rest of the week should be drier and warm.