You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Thunderstorms and rain will be hit-and-miss on a very hot Saturday, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

Highs are likely to reach 90 degrees by late afternoon, and scattered showers can't be ruled out, especially later in the day. According to Moss, Saturday will be a fair mix of sun and clouds.

"We'll start the weekend with another round of heat and some humidity under a mix of clouds and sunshine," said Moss. "We can't rule out some scattered showers or gusty storms mid-afternoon into the evening, mainly over about the northern half or so of the state. Rain chances in the afternoon reach about 30 to 40 percent as we expect rather hit and miss coverage."

The iffy weather proposes a risk to the many festivals happening in the Triangle on Saturday, including Moogfest, Artsplosure, Got to be NC Festival and Fest in the West just to name a few.

"It's not enough [of a problem] to cancel plans over, but be prepared just in case," said Moss.

Sunday won't be a lot better, with cooler temperatures in the 80s and a greater chance for rain. According to Moss, the possibility for thunderstorms and showers will continue into the work week ahead, and the threatening weather will likely stick around for days.