If you are still in need of a few more gifts for this weekend, here are some last minute ideas as well as a list of retailers who will be open late Friday and Saturday.

Last Minute Gifts

Groupon Deals: If you are looking for great gifts including massages, restaurants, mani-pedis, bowling, brewery tours, Carolina Hurricanes games tickets, comedy shows, auto detailing, paintballing, kayak tours, cooking classes and much more, head to Groupon.com HERE. You can order the Groupons and print them out very soon after placing your order so you have quick and easy gifts to give. To get 25% off your first Groupon, enter the code HELLO25 at checkout.

Magazine Subscriptions: There are a bunch on great deals on Magazine Subscriptions through Amazon right now including many that are $5 - $10 on sale. See all the magazines at Amazon.com HERE.

Retail Hours:

Belk: Belk stores are open until 12 am on 12/23 and from 7 am - 6 pm on Saturday, 12/24.

Dillard's: The locations at Cary Town Center and Triangle Town Center are open until 10 pm on Friday and until 6 pm on Saturday, 12/24.

JCPenney: Most Triangle JCPenney locations are open until 12 am on Friday, 12/23 and 6 pm on Saturday, 12/24.

KMart: The location on 4500 Western Blvd is open until 11 pm on Friday and 10 pm on Saturday. The location at 8701 Six Forks Road is open until 11:59 pm on Friday and 10 pm on Saturday, according to their website.

Kohl's: Open 24 hours through Christmas Eve at 6 pm. Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend through 12/24/16. You will also receive 15 - 30% off when you use your Kohl's charge at the register. They have scratch off coupons available with different savings amounts.

Macy's: Macy's stores are open until 11:59 on Friday. Saturday hours are not yet posted on their website.

Sears: The Sears stores in the Triangle are open until 12 am on Friday and until 6 pm on Saturday.

Target: Most Triangle Target locations are open until 12 am on Friday, 12/23 and 11 pm on Saturday, 12/24. You can verify the hours at your store at Target.com.

Walmart: Most Walmart stores are open until 12 am on Friday, 12/23 and then they are open until 6 pm on Saturday, 12/24. The 24 hours stores are open until 6 pm on Saturday, 12/24.

You can see a list of Mall Hours through New Years at the link above.

Head to Retailmenot.com for coupons to use at some of the above retail stores.

