— A North Carolina State University graduate was shot in the hip at the the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to multiple Facebook posts.

In a post by Jill Pasternak DeCandio, a woman who appears to be the mother of Jenna DeCandio, says her daughter was shot in the "hip/pelvis."

Pasternak DeCandio later marked her location at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Facebook and wrote, "Jenna's out of surgery and in a room. We haven't spoken to the doctors yet but the nurse said the bullet missed her stomach, bowels, intestine, vital organs and arteries and for that we are truly thankful."

She went on to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

According to Facebook, Pasternak DeCandio lives in Cary. DeCandio went to North Carolina State University, according to Facebook, and now lives in New Jersey.

Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more at a country music festival near his hotel on Sunday night. Police stormed his 32nd floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay and found that he had killed himself after committing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.