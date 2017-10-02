You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas Sunday evening left at least 58 people dead and at least 515 people wounded.

The city of Las Vegas has announced some resources to help those who need more information:

Families seeking information on the welfare of loved ones should call 866-535-5654 or come to Metro headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive. Reunification efforts will move to the Las Vegas Convention Center at around 1 p.m.

MGM Resorts announced Monday morning it was making crisis counselors available to its guests and employees. Those in need of counseling services can call 702-836-6655 or 877-967-7711.

The Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas has started a GoFundMe to help victims in need and to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross is also accepting donations online and by phone at 702-369-3674.

​Several blood donation centers are accepting donations from people who want to provide blood to help victims. The United Blood Services centers in Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, and Sparks are accepting the donations. Call 702-228-4483 for directions and more information.