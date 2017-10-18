You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The largest drug operation in the history of the Clayton Police Department put 18 people behind bars Wednesday morning while charges were filed against nine others.

“Operation Hailstorm” involved three months of undercover investigation which culminated in a series of early morning raids that found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, guns and more than $3,000 in cash.

“The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend,” Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said. “These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region.”

The following 18 Clayton residents were charged Wednesday in connection with “Operation Hailstorm” while police are working to apprehend nine additional unnamed people: