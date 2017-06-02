You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An overturned truck blocked the Kelly Road ramp to U.S. Highway 64 in Apex on Friday morning.

Apex police said the 12-wheeled hydraulic truck flipped on the ramp around 7:15 a.m. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver suffered minor injuries, police said.