Traffic
Large truck flips, blocks US-64 ramp in Apex
Posted 9 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — An overturned truck blocked the Kelly Road ramp to U.S. Highway 64 in Apex on Friday morning.
Apex police said the 12-wheeled hydraulic truck flipped on the ramp around 7:15 a.m. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The truck was the only vehicle involved, and the driver suffered minor injuries, police said.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.