Large fuel spill blocks lane in downtown Raleigh
Posted 13 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple units responded to a fuel spill in downtown Raleigh on Sunday.
Around 9:45 a.m., emergency officials responded to a fuel spill at 410 S. Wilmington Street. According to officers with the Raleigh Police Department, the diesel generator at the Duke Progress Energy building, located at 411 Fayetteville Street, was leaking fuel.
One lane was blocked while crews worked the scene, but no road closures or injuries were reported. Officials said the source has been contained.
