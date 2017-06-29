You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Part of Interstate 95 in Johnston County was closed late Wednesday night after a truck hauling an oversized load struck a bridge over the highway near Smithfield.

The truck struck the Brogden Road bridge before 10 p.m. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol worked to remove the truck and its load by backing it down I-95 to a point where they could get it off the highway.

Traffic was detoured at mile marker 90, up U.S. Highway 301 and then back onto I-95 at mile marker 93.

Troopers said the driver did not exit I-95 according to routing set by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There were no injuries.

One lane in each direction was still closed on Thursday morning, according to the NCDOT's website.