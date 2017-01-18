You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Person County food pantry that serves hundreds of people every month is in need of help.

A lack of monetary donations forced the Food Pantry of Roxboro, at 704 Franklin Street, to recently close, and while some donations have come through the door, the pastor who runs the pantry said it is a temporary fix.

"The power is off. The food pantry is on hold," said Reverend David Blackwell, of Word of Life Church.

"We've had to make a decision to just stop in our tracks where we were because of a lack of financial support," Blackwell said.

The food pantry had been in the community for 17 years. It is the largest in Roxboro, serving hundreds of people every month.

"90 to 95 percent of the funding was coming out of my church," Blackwell said.

But the small church could not keep up.

"It's more like being hurt because you see something that you love, that you see as a tremendous blessing to the community, and then you can't do it anymore," he said.

Blackwell said he hopes the community will step up.

"We are needed here. I believe it is God's desire that we be here," he said.

A few local grocery stores provided the food panty with food donations, but Blackwell said monetary donations are what they need to survive. Electricity alone, with 17 refrigerators and freezers, adds up fast, he said.