The Offers.com Labor Day consumer survey found that the average American spends $150 on their family for Labor Day weekend shopping.

Hopefully you can enjoy some time away from work this weekend with family and friends AND take advantage of the super Labor Day retail coupons and restaurant discounts including Belk, JCPenney, Kohl's, Outback, Carrabba's, Firehouse subs, P.F. Chang's and more!

See below for a list of deals including some for locations in surrounding states. Thanks to Offers.com for many of the deals on this list! Head to their website for more deals and clickable links to many of the coupons.

These offers are only valid at participating locations. Please share any other deals you find in the Comments section.

Restaurants

Arby’s – Enjoy a free small fries and drink when you order a menu priced Bourbon BBQ sandwich. Get the coupon on their website.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Enjoy 20% off takeout, delivery, and catering.

Blimpie – Grab a free sub with the purchase of a sub and regular drink. Get the coupon from their website.

Bojangles – Sip on a Signature Ice Tea for $1 at participating locations.

Boston Market - Get a free Individual Meal when you buy an Individual Meal and a drink on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3. Get the coupon from their website.

Boston Market - Get 25% off any Family Meal purchase on Monday, 9/4 at participating locations. Get the coupon from their website.

Burger King – On Sunday and Monday, shower ketchup on a classic grilled hot dog for $1 at participating locations.

Carrabba’s – Feast on free spaghetti and meatballs when you order Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala, or Pollo Rosa Maria when dining in. To redeem, mention this offer to you server. Get the coupon on their website.

Domino’s – Take advantage of these deals:

* 20% off your entire online order.

* Large two-topping pizza with an eight-piece order of Bread Twists for $14.99.

* Two medium one-topping pizzas with a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter Coke for $19.99.

Get the coupon on their website.

Firehouse Subs – Don’t miss these special Offers:

* Free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub with chip and drink.

* Free gallon beverage with any platter purchase.

Get the coupons on their website.

Hardee’s – Don’t miss these two special Offers:

* Small strawberry lemonade for $0.99.

* Small double cheeseburger combo for $3.99.

Get the coupons on their website.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Get the party going with these special offers:

* Two free appetizers for groups of 15 or more. To redeem, just mention this offer to your server.

* Trash Can Cocktail with souvenir glass and lid for $6. Choose from cocktails like the Junk Yard Punch with Captain Morgan Spice Rum, Crown Royal Whiskey, Sprite, pineapple and cranberry juice, and grenadine, or the Trashy Rita with Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila. At the end of the night, take home a replica trash can cup.

Macaroni Grill – Take $10 off an order of $30 or more. Get the coupon from their website.

Maggiano’s – Bring home a Labor Day carryout dinner for four for $50. The family meal includes ciabatta rolls, a choice of salad, a choice of parmesan-, piccata-, or marsala-style chicken, and a dozen Vera’s Lemon Cookies. To redeem, mention this Offer at participating locations.

Outback: Get up to 20% off when you buy lunch or dinner with the coupon valid through September 4. Get the coupon from their website.

P.F. Chang’s – You can access a buy one entree, get one free entree free Offer after filling out this online form. Get the coupon on their website.

Ruby Tuesday – Try a Tito’s Spiked Lemonade for $7. Choose from six hand-crafted flavors, including blueberry.

Shoney’s – Dig into a whole signature strawberry pie for a special price at participating locations.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Fuel the festivities with a takeaway Labor Day party package for four – six for $49.99. The carryout package includes baby back ribs, sliced beef brisket, Texas slaw, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, yeast rolls, and a gallon of tea.

Retail and Travel Offers

Amazon – See Amazon’s Labor Day sales on their website.

Ashley Furniture – Score up to 30% off any order.

Belk - Print the $10 off $50 or $25 off $100 purchase coupons valid through 9/2. Get the coupons and details on their website.

Best Buy – You can get up to 30% off select 4K TVs.

CanvasPop – Order custom canvas prints, vacation photo collages, and other photo gifts for less when you use these deals:

* 30% off orders of $50 or more.

* 50% off orders of $150 or more.

Dell – Get up to 30% off tech products with Dell’s Labor Day doorbuster deals.

Fruit Bouquets by 1800flowers.com – Celebrate with 23% off Labor Day fruit arrangements.

Home Depot – Enjoy up to 40% off appliance special buys.

JCPenney – Multiple coupons are available including 30% off, 20% off, $10 off $25 purchase. Take up to 60% off select furniture and mattresses, plus 40% off select major appliances. Get the coupons on their website.

Kohl's - Print the $10 off $25 purchase coupon valid through 9/4 and get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend through September 4, 2017. The Kohl's cash is redeemable September 7 - September 13, 2017. Get the coupon and details on their website.

Mattress Firm – Replace your mattress for less and get:

* More than 50% off Beautyrest mattress sets.

* Free adjustable base on select purchases over $1,299.99.

* Free box spring with purchase of iComfort or Beautyrest Recharge

Overstock – Get up to 70% off during the Labor Day sale.

REEDS Jewelers – Shop jewelry at up to 60% off

REI – Take up to 40% off outdoor apparel and gear.

Sleep Number – Get a good night’s rest with 50% off mattresses.

Sleepy’s – Sleep easy on a queen mattress for $99.99 and up.

Swagbucks - Swagbucks is currently offering double cash back or more at a number of stores for Labor Day weekend! From JC Penney to Lowes, you'll get cash back (in the form of SB points) for buying your gifts online through Swagbucks. Get the details and coupon codes at their website.

The Wall Street Journal – Read up on world news with a two-month subscription for $1.

TOMS Shoes – You can get 15% off any order with military I.D.

Travelation – Vacation for less with $15 off Labor Day flights.

