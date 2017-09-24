You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Thousands of people attended La Fiesta Del Pueblo, the festival that turned Raleigh's Fayetteville Street into a festival over the weekend in Downtown Raleigh. The annual event featured cultural dancing, live music, food and other performers.

Five blocks were blocked off for the festivities until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers have seen the festival grow from around 3,000 people in 1994 to more than 20,000 people in most recent years.

They say it reflects the growth of the Hispanic and LatinX community in the Triangle and the state of North Carolina.

"It really just shows off all the great thing that show why it's so great to have such a diverse community here in the Triangle," William Saenz with El Pueblo said.

Many vendors are donating this year's profits to hurricane and earthquake victims. Many people also wore stickers that read, "I stand with Dreamers," in response to recent contention over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

DACA's pending renewal deadline is in October.

"A lot of the kids who basically the youth fair are DACA recipients," Saenz said. "This is the only country they've ever know. So what's going on right now is obviously difficult for them. But having the youth fair here at La Fiesta kind of shows off the amazing things they're capable of."

Graciela Neria-Rosquero calls many of those young people friends. For this community, she say this festival is also a chance to display what they contribute.

"We want to remind people that we're your friends and family. We're your neighbors. We're your coworkers. A lot of the kids who basically made the youth fair today are DACA recipients.

"I hope that they walk away know that there's still people that support them and will always fight with them," Neria-Rosquero said. "That's what we need as a community."