— The owners of La Farm Bakery in Cary announced on Wednesday their plans to open a third location inside the town's newest Whole Foods Market store.

The 1,500 square foot bakery, located in the brand new Alston Town Center shopping center on NC-55 in west Cary, will feature a European hearth oven, a large selection of holiday, seasonal and weekend breads, full coffee service and a café menu including Croque Madames, sandwiches and more. Indoor and outdoor seating will accommodate 60 customers.

According to La Farm owners Missy and Lionel Vatinet, the new bakery will open this fall.

“This partnership marks an exciting moment in America’s bread revolution,” explained Missy Vatinet. "(Whole Foods) believes in our product and in our long-term goal of cultivating a healthy grain industry. This is just the kind of support we need to continue our work with local farms, millers and scientists in the wheat and grain industry, to further the research in organic and heirloom grains, and ultimately, to bring outstanding, nutritious breads to our community."

The new bakery is only one change for the Vatinet family this year. Back in June, the bread-baking duo opened a new La Farm production facility at 220 W. Chatham St. in downtown Cary, which is designed to provide customers with "grab-and-go" breads and pastries and give them a full view of the bakers in action as they mix, shape and bake breads by hand. The new bakery in Whole Foods will offer a similar "behind the scenes" viewing opportunity, the owner say.

In another announcement on Wednesday, the Vatinets stated their plan to expand the original La Farm Bakery and cafe located in Preston Corners. According to the owners, the bakery cafe will expand into the adjacent retail space, which is the current home to an ABC Store.

“This is where we began 19 years ago, and where we have created a family and community through bread,” explained Missy Vatinet.