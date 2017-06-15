You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— La Farm Bakery has expanded into downtown Cary with the opening of its new production bakery at 220 W. Chatham St. on Thursday.

Lionel and Missy Vatinet opened La Farm Bakery opened in Cary in Preston Corners in 1999. The bakery started by serving nine handmade European breads and cinnamon buns. In 2009, the company expanded with a cafe and bread truck and started offering bread via all five Triangle Whole Foods Markets.

The production bakery, which is located in the Sorrell Building, is designed to give a full view of the bakers in action as they mix, shape and bake breads by hand. It will be open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and offer “grab-and-go” style service of freshly baked breads and pastries. In the coming months, coffee and retail options will increase to include lattes, cappuccinos and sandwiches.

In addition, the La Farm Bread Truck will be at the Chatham Street location Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. offering breakfast and lunch items.

The expansion allows La Farm's original location, 4248 NW Cary Parkway, to focus on making warm breads and pastries throughout the day, as opposed to only baking at night or early morning.

“This is where our heart is! We have cultivated such a family with our customers here, and look forward to serving them and visiting with them every day as we have for 18 years,” Missy Vatinet said.

The Vatinets have an extra 5,600 square-feet available to lease in the Sorrell Building and are currently looking for like-minded food and beverage retailers, chefs and others interested in being involved in the new space.