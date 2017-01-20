You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The demonstrations against Donald Trump weren't just limited to the Nation's capital, several protests took place across the country, including the Triangle.

There was no mistaking where the peaceful demonstrators stand on the Trump Presidency in downtown Durham Friday night.

"We're not going to back down from hateful rhetoric, we're not going to back down from threats, we're not going to back down from anything that is suppose to instill a sense of fear in us," Desmera Gatewood said. "I don't feel like you need but so many chances to show who you are and what you're about."

"A lot that stands to be undone, people who stand to suffer, and have their rights in question and we shouldn't stand for that," Corey Liles said.

One immigrant was circulating a petition to bolster his case to remain in this country. He said he's fearful of what his future holds.



"I'm trying to do this as they say the legal way and make a life for myself," he said.

And among the voices being raised on this night in Durham, a musician right across the street, demonstrating the art of democracy.

"I'm here on this side of the sidewalk and they're over there in the market, so that's all about what our country stands for," Alice Osborn said.

The Triangle Unity May Day Coalition will join other organizations in another large scale protest in Raleigh next Saturday. It's being called the Triangle-Wide People's Assembly and will happen on Salisbury Street starting at noon.