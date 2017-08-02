You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Attention, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers. Krispy Kreme has a new doughnut for you.

The Winston-Salem-based company is rolling out a Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut at participating U.S. locations.

"The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese's Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter," the company said on its website.

The new peanut butter-stuffed treat packs a wallop, though: It clocks in at 400 calories, 24 grams of fat and 21 grams of sugar.

