As parts of the United States descend into darkness on Aug. 21, so will Krispy Kreme.

The Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain will douse its glazed doughnuts in chocolate to coincide with the solar eclipse happening that Monday.

The dark doughnuts will only be available in the US and Canada, according to the company's website. If you want an early taste, though, shops will have the treats during the evenings on Aug. 19-20.