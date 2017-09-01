You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 13-year-old East Wake Middle School student was hit by a car Friday morning while waiting for his school bus, Knightdale police said.

The incident occurred at Robertson and Sallinger streets.

The unidentified student was taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car, who stopped and waited for police to arrive, won't face criminal charges, police said.