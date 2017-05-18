Local News

Kitten adopted by NCDOT employee who saved its life

Employees of the North Carolina Department of Transportation rescued a kitten thrown off an Outer Banks bridge Wednesday.

An employee involved in the rescue decided to adopt it Thursday.

The NCDOT tweeted about the adoption, praising the man for "going the extra mile."

1 Comment

  • Thomas Williams May 18, 6:52 p.m.
    Nice job, and thanks for providing a home to this little fellow.