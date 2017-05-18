You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Employees of the North Carolina Department of Transportation rescued a kitten thrown off an Outer Banks bridge Wednesday.

An employee involved in the rescue decided to adopt it Thursday.

The NCDOT tweeted about the adoption, praising the man for "going the extra mile."