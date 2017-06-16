You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Lei

An intoxicated man in a kilt, carrying a hatchet and loaded gun, was removed by police from the roof of a downtown Salisbury building on Thursday morning.

The man, identified as Brian Timothy Allen, was also wearing a tactical vest and had three knives, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. Police said Allen was accused of making threats at a bar but was found rolling around on the roof of Rainbow Vacuums around 3 a.m.

The Charlotte television station reported that police seized the weapons but let Allen go with a citation for carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

"He was very cooperative the whole time," Salisbury police Capt. Melonie Thompson told the station. "He was very pleasant, so we didn't feel like he was a threat."