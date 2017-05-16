You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three law enforcement agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Sheriff's Office — were involved in a dramatic search for a kidnapping victim and suspect Tuesday.

Authorities said a man kidnapped a woman, then abandoned her and his vehicle in a wooded area of Harnett County in an attempt to elude arrest.

Meanwhile, the suspect banged on doors in a neighborhood nearby.

He told a homeowner Rodney Raimonde that he was having a heart attack and asked for a ride the hospital.

"He said he was having chest pains, and a little bit lower in his arms, " he said. "I've been there before, so I was going to take him to urgent care."

Raimonde said he had no idea the man was on the run.

"No idea. Had no earthly clue," he said.

On the way to WakeMed, the driver became suspicious of the man when he ducked as they passed an officer's car.

"We passed a highway patrolman, and he ducked down and something clicked in my head, something's not right," Raimonde said. "So I dropped him off at Auto Zone and turned around and told the highway patrolman."

The suspect was arrested by Highway Patrol.

A Wake County deputy found the car and the woman nearby, who was unharmed, on farmland near Ruran Court off of Angier Road.

While it was a team effort, officers said Raimonde played a huge role.