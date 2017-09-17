You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A reporter's notebook: WRAL reporter Ken Smith visited his family and hometown in St. Thomas on Saturday and toured the damage left behind by Hurricane Irma. Here are his reflections.

Sunday, 2 a.m.

A hug from Mom and a big smile from Dad is like a term of endearment without words. I got to visit with Mom and Dad here on St. Thomas Saturday. It was the first time I was seeing them since I arrived in the Islands with the 602nd Area Support Medical Company from Fort Bragg.

We laughed, we talked and we shared stories and pictures of how other relatives fared in the storm. Being home quieted the worries. Seeing my parents in such good spirits made Hurricane Irma a distant memory. If only I could hold onto that moment like a bundle of joy. Life, though, has a way of giving us unwanted reminders of why we should cherish such special moments.

Another storm is brewing; Maria it's called. The increasingly powerful storm is poised to hit the Islands not more than two weeks since Hurricane Irma.

When I think of my parents and the Virgin Islands going through another Hurricane, I close my eyes and I re-live my home sweet homecoming.