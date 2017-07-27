You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sheriff's deputies in Rockingham County are trying to find the owner of a prosthetic leg.

Kayakers found the leg while they were on the Dan River on July 12.

The below-the-knee prosthetic was turned into authorities.

Deputies made attempts to find the owner using the serial number attached to the leg without success.

Anyone with information about who might be the owner of the leg is asked to call the Rockingham Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232.