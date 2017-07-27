Local News
Kayakers find prosthetic leg on Dan River
Posted 2:08 p.m. today
Rockingham County, N.C. — Sheriff's deputies in Rockingham County are trying to find the owner of a prosthetic leg.
Kayakers found the leg while they were on the Dan River on July 12.
The below-the-knee prosthetic was turned into authorities.
Deputies made attempts to find the owner using the serial number attached to the leg without success.
Anyone with information about who might be the owner of the leg is asked to call the Rockingham Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232.
John Smith Jul 27, 2:36 p.m.
Seems someone's recordkeeping is not up to par. Warranty issues, recalls, etc...these things SHOULD be trackable. Besides, they're most always CUSTOM FIT.