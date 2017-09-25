You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

When Lynda Loveland leaves WRAL in December to spend more time with her family in the evenings, a familiar face will take her place at the anchor desk. Kathryn Brown, who joined WRAL-TV in August 2014 as a reporter and weekend anchor, will join Gerald Owens Monday through Friday on WRAL’s 4 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts and again at 10 p.m. for WRAL News on Fox 50.

“It was an easy decision to promote Kathryn Brown, who has done a terrific job here,” said WRAL-TV News Director Rick Gall. “Her smooth, credible and engaging delivery will serve us well during the week. On the anchor desk, she can effectively handle a wide variety of stories including breaking news, especially given her vast experience covering it.”

Before WRAL, Kathryn worked in New York City – where she covered and lived through Superstorm Sandy – and at stations in Baltimore and Roanoke, Va. She is a native of Atlanta.

In addition to her anchor duties, Kathryn will join the WRAL Investigates team. The change takes effect Dec. 4.