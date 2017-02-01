You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A person who wants to land tickets to the Super Bowl needs to be willing to pay a hefty price- unless that person is Lyle Randa.

Randa, a Wichita, Kansas resident, won Super Bowl tickets for life after buying a case of beer at his local liquor store.

The case of Bud Light beer had a special golden can inside. Randa was surprised, as was the owner of the store that sold the beer.

“For us, it was kind of exciting and it was a surprise, especially since we’re a brand new store. We just opened up in November,” said store owner Manuel Osorio.

“I’m excited more than you even know, more than you can imagine,” Randa said.

Beginning this year, Anheuser Busch will fly Randa and his wife to the game.