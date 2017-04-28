Local News
Juvenile shot in Wake County
Posted 9:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:50 p.m. yesterday
Wake County, N.C. — A boy was shot in Wake County at a home on Fishing Court in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.
The boy is being treated at WakeMed.
The victim was driven to another location in Holly Springs, where they flagged down a police officer who called an ambulance.
His age and condition are unknown.
