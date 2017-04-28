  • Weather

Juvenile shot in Wake County

Wake County, N.C. — A boy was shot in Wake County at a home on Fishing Court in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The boy is being treated at WakeMed.

The victim was driven to another location in Holly Springs, where they flagged down a police officer who called an ambulance.

His age and condition are unknown.

