Juvenile in critical condition after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Posted 7:45 p.m. today
Updated 7:47 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car on Raeford Road between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive in Fayetteville around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was crossing Raeford Road and the car was traveling east. The juvenile was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the car was not seriously injured during the crash.
Raeford Road was temporarily closed between Skibo Road and Bingham Drive.
Fayetteville police are investigating the incident.
