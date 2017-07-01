You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With jungle-like humidity and piping hot temperatures, it will definitely feel like summer in the Triangle ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth.

While rain is in the forecast, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said it won't be a wash out, so expect fireworks shows to be on throughout the weekend.

"Looking at the weekend as a whole, Friday had the best chance of rain for the entire weekend," Maze said.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

"With the rainfall, high temperatures have dropped a bit, but it will still be hot," Maze said. "There is a chance for some showers, but nothing too widespread or severe.”

"I don't think it's going to be a wash out of the day Saturday, the model does not suggest constant rain."

Expect scattered showers on Sunday, with storms possible. Models suggest partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s.

"Sunday will start out with some cloud cover, which will continue into the afternoon," Maze said.

Monday and Tuesday bring a greater chance for rain. But don't expect firework cancelations, as Maze said rain does not look to be heavy and frequent in the evening.

"During the day, Tuesday will have widespread showers and thunderstorms," Maze said. "It's going to be hot and humid for the holiday weekend."