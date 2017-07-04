You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18UNH

Need something else for your holiday cookout? There are a few grocery and drug stores with special July 4th holiday hours. Read on for the list of stores closing early.

Aldi will be open from 9 am – 4 pm on July 4.

EarthFare is closing at 8 PM on July 4.

Trader Joe's is closing at 5 pm on July 4.

Rite Aid is open July 4 in select stores, according to their ad.

If you hear of any other adjusted July 4th store hours, please share them in the comments section.