— A three-judge panel ruled Friday in favor of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson in his power struggle with the State Board of Education over control of North Carolina's public schools.

The state board filed suit in December after lawmakers passed a bill in a special session that provided Johnson more flexibility in managing the state's education budget, more authority to dismiss senior level employees, control of the Office of Charter Schools and the ability to choose the leader of the new Innovation School District, which oversees some of the lowest-performing schools in the state.

Those powers have been under the State Board of Education's control, and board members said shifting them to the elected superintendent violated the state constitution and threatened the working relationship between the board and the superintendent.

Johnson, a Republican, ousted longtime state Superintendent June Atkinson last fall and take office in January.