— The General Assembly has until Sept. 1 to redraw unconstitutional legislative districts, though the federal court overseeing the redraw will extend that deadline two weeks if the legislature shows good progress, a three-judge panel ruled Monday.

The panel of federal judges rejected calls for a special election ahead of next year's spring legislative session, something Democrats who fought these lines successfully all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court had hoped to see. The judges, who expressed impatience with the legislature's Republican majority during a hearing last week, said in their order Monday afternoon that the legislature has already had "ample time" to redraw maps, something the court ordered in August 2016.

But the judges also agreed with legislators that there is benefit in holding public hearings first, and they rejected calls from plaintiffs in the case to require new maps within two weeks.

Republicans won't get the three-plus months they wanted, though. The court set a Sept. 1 deadline but said it would move that to Sept. 15 if leadership publicly shows progress toward drawing fair maps.

Lawmakers met last week to start the map-making process, and another meeting is set for Friday.

Once the maps are drawn, plaintiffs in the case can submit their own plans for the court to review. The court has the power to reject the maps and could end up drawing its own.

The legislature, the judges said, has the "right to draw the new districts in the first instance, if it will do so in a timely fashion."

This panel found 19 House and nine Senate districts unconstitutional last year, saying leaders relied too heavily on voters' race to set district lines in 2011. The resulting maps helped the GOP keep its veto-proof advantage in the House and the Senate, a grip Democrats hope to loosen with new maps in place.

Republicans delayed drawing new maps by taking their appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed with the three-judge panel in June that the districts were unconstitutional. The high court told the panel to reconsider, though, whether special elections should be ordered or the status quo should stay in place until regularly scheduled elections in November 2018.

"The court’s decision affirms the urgency with which we must address this wrong committed against North Carolina voters," Allison Riggs, senior attorney at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which represents the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement. "For far too long, the General Assembly has delayed justice for those North Carolinians who were assigned to districts solely on the basis of their skin color."